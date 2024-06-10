Parkit Enterprise Inc. Buys 21,500 Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,685.00.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$3,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 7,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$4,374.75.

Shares of CVE:PKT remained flat at C$0.53 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,969. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Parkit Enterprise ( CVE:PKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$5.83 million for the quarter. Parkit Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parkit Enterprise Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

