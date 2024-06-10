PAID Network (PAID) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.49 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $30.49 million and approximately $40,929.25 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.10498282 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $104,193.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

