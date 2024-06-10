Pagaya Technologies’ (PGY) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $12.35 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $875.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Avi Zeevi purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Avital Pardo bought 38,480 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $398,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 444,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,433.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi Zeevi bought 30,000 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $310,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

