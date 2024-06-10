Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,329,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 2,455,737 shares.The stock last traded at $5.70 and had previously closed at $5.69.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,580,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
