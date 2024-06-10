Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,329,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 2,455,737 shares.The stock last traded at $5.70 and had previously closed at $5.69.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Lane Capital

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,580,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 328,744 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

