Oxford Industries’ (OXM) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $110.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXM. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.07. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 717.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after acquiring an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 517.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 56,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

