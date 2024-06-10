Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $19.32

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $19.80. Oscar Health shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 419,200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006 in the last three months. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

