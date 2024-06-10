Oppenheimer Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $75.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 231.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 201.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

