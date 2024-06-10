OMG Network Reaches Market Cap of $61.77 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $61.77 million and approximately $21.22 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00047253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000928 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

