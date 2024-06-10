Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CRO Sells $42,451.84 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $42,451.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 583,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diego Panama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00.

OLO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,902. The company has a market cap of $722.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 190.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 538,231 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth $3,499,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of OLO by 81.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 414,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 186,635 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OLO by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,849,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,810,000 after buying an additional 495,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

