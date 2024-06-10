Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $97.00 at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.64.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.