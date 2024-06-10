Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $192.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.35.

ODFL stock opened at $168.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average of $202.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

