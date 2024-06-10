Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

Oddity Tech Trading Up 20.5 %

ODD opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.93.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

