Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,329,315.00 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE OXY opened at $59.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

View Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.