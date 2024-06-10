NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at TD Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $79.00 to $98.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.37. The company had a trading volume of 168,979,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,871,406. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $301.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $940.91 and a 200-day moving average of $752.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,047,870 shares of company stock valued at $110,690,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,334.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,152,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

