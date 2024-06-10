Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,430 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nuvei by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Nuvei by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEI traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 495,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,225. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -804.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NVEI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

View Our Latest Report on Nuvei

Nuvei Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.