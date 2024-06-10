NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 769.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NOV were worth $125,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in NOV by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 454,665 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NOV by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $17.72. 893,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

