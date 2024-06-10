Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NPI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Northland Power from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.13.

Northland Power stock opened at C$24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$29.28.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

