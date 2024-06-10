Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $170.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

