Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $15.96 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 625.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,423 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Unity Software worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,655 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $61,187,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,297 shares of company stock worth $4,872,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.