Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 24,222 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 98,738 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,997. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

