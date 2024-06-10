Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,205 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Guess? worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 4.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 13.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 24.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Guess? Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GES traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $22.86. 414,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.