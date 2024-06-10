NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.70. 13,650,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 56,629,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Several research analysts have commented on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

