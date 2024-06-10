NFT Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,960.59 or 0.99990260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00093927 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

