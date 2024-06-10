NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.74

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.74 and last traded at C$16.69, with a volume of 260551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.35.

NFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$955.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2184143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. In related news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. Also, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$78,798.72. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,160 shares of company stock valued at $77,741. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

