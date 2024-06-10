NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.20

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.20 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70.30 ($0.90), with a volume of 438508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.91).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.
