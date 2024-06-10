Newlands Management Operations LLC Increases Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies accounts for 0.0% of Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,042,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 57,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $4,561,957.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,609.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 57,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $4,561,957.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,609.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,786,903. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 902,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,986. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

