Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) is Bellevue Group AG’s 3rd Largest Position

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,050 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 4.9% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $320,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $241,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,697 shares of company stock valued at $28,731,215 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $134.70. The stock had a trading volume of 475,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,027. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

