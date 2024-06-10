Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after buying an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dover by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DOV traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,003. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.63. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $188.64.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

