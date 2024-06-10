Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,407 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,581,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,769,000 after purchasing an additional 612,400 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,226,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,707,000 after purchasing an additional 218,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLN shares. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.37. 2,811,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,828. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $8.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

