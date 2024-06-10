Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 997,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,003,000 after acquiring an additional 181,084 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Centene Trading Down 0.4 %

CNC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.55. 782,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

