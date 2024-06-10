Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Neogen worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Neogen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 505,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,048,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 127,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 2,059,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 320,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 126,275 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Borel bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.04. 855,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,188. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,585.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

