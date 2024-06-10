Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,333 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Calix worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Calix during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.58. 247,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,006. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

