Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Acquired by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,435,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,168 shares during the quarter. Network-1 Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Network-1 Technologies worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NTIP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. 1,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,869. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

