NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $6.92 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.92 billion and $322.75 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.39 or 0.00009199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00015980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,937,116 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,144,788 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,194,843,560 with 1,083,976,451 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.45971369 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $240,902,359.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

