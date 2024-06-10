Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.00. 891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Nayax Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nayax during the first quarter valued at $1,302,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter worth about $9,170,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

