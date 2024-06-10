Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.41.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $814.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.44. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459 over the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

