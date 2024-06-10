National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases £147.56 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 868 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($189.06).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,089 ($13.95) per share, with a total value of £152.46 ($195.34).

LON:NG traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 869.20 ($11.14). The stock had a trading volume of 12,328,743 shares. The company has a market cap of £41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,448.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,030.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,039.72. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 889.40 ($11.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.68).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 39.12 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 9,833.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,125 ($14.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

