National Bankshares Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$82.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$77.50 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.64.

TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$68.26. 274,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$47.47 and a 52 week high of C$74.37. The stock has a market cap of C$34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

