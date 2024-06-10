National Bankshares Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$82.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$77.50 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.64.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$68.26. 274,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$47.47 and a 52 week high of C$74.37. The stock has a market cap of C$34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

