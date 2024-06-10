National Bankshares Boosts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$35.75

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.25 to C$35.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$27.39. The company had a trading volume of 504,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,863. The stock has a market cap of C$9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gillian Winckler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.95, for a total value of C$86,850.00. In other Pan American Silver news, Director Gillian Winckler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.95, for a total transaction of C$86,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 6,114 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.01, for a total value of C$189,595.14. Insiders sold 16,114 shares of company stock worth $488,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

