Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 603,668 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up 16.7% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.00% of Natera worth $150,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Natera by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 53,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,372,290.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,372,290.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,907.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,106 shares of company stock valued at $24,521,761. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $112.06. 1,053,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

