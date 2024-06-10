Napatree Capital LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.62. 5,364,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

