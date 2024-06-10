Napatree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,516 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Napatree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. 377,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,909. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

