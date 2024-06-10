Nano (XNO) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $152.54 million and $2.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,687.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.39 or 0.00676431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00114580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00253771 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00081384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

