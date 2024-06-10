Nano (XNO) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.52 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001589 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $147.09 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,471.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.34 or 0.00675580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00114212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00038292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00256836 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00053070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00079005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

