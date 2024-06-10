MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Reduced by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.01. 464,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.36 and its 200-day moving average is $535.02. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

