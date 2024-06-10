MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other MRC Global news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $151,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,179,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,865 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,344,000 after buying an additional 285,843 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after buying an additional 891,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 561,706 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

