MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRC
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of MRC Global
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,179,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,865 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,344,000 after buying an additional 285,843 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after buying an additional 891,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 561,706 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRC Global Stock Performance
MRC Global stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.02.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1 EPS for the current year.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MRC Global
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.