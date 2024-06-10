MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ (MLTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,806,000 after acquiring an additional 580,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,744,000 after acquiring an additional 196,144 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,304,000 after acquiring an additional 580,375 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after acquiring an additional 298,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

