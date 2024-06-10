Monero (XMR) One Day Volume Hits $104.79 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $175.69 or 0.00252346 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $104.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,621.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.36 or 0.00679889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00115333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00038670 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00054189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00081450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.