Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.22.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

MDLZ opened at $67.81 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.