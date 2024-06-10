Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,868 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Model N were worth $25,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Model N by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Model N

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,190.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,167 shares of company stock worth $2,033,732. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MODN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.90. 242,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,678. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,990,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

